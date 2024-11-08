Fans of Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 are convinced that queer-favourite characters Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) are now, in the words of Chappell Roan, “an inch away from more than just friends”.

In last night’s episode of the ABC procedural drama, the firefighters and newish lovers dramatically called time on their short-lived love affair after a jaw-dropping revelation.

The episode confirmed that Tommy was previously engaged to Buck’s ex-girlfriend Abby (Connie Britton), prior to Buck and Abby’s relationship in season one. Aware of what the former mystery fiancé had put Abby through, Buck was left shocked that Tommy could put someone through so much pain.

Yet, after a strangely meta conversation with Josh (Bryan Safi) – which involved him suggesting Buck go easy on Tommy, as Tommy didn’t have the sort of LGBTQ+ representation that 9-1-1 creator Ryan Murphy brought to the world through his show Glee – Buck decided to give Tommy a second chance.

It was then up to Tommy to send up the whole romance by refusing to move in with his boyfriend, then suggesting that the pair should part ways, so Buck – who only came out as bisexual in the last season – could properly explore his sexuality. Womp, womp.

Lou Ferrigno Jr and Oliver Stark as Tommy and Buck in 9-1-1. (Disney)

The miserable end of Buck and Tommy’s relationship saw Buck arrive at his best – ahem – “Buddie” Eddie’s house, carrying beer, ready to swig the night away.

You may like to watch

Yet Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was already embracing nihilism and having a party of his own, dancing around his living room like a rock star with a popped collar and no trousers on.

He’d spent the day feeling down about himself and his messy life and poor self-worth – hence the moustache – which culminated in him having to refute that he is gay to a super-flirty priest, describing himself as “straight”. We’ll see about that.

The symbolism of Eddie choosing the water over the juice, growing a mustache because he couldn't grow a beard, being told he's wearing a disguise, and immediately feeling the need to say he's straight all in one scene. Coincidence? Me think not. #911onabc pic.twitter.com/G2pcxfCW46 — Rachel Foertsch (@realrayrays) November 8, 2024

The series of very fortunate events has given queer 9-1-1 fans – most of whom have been imploring Buck and Eddie (Buddie) to explore each other’s bodies for a long time now – a little bit of hope.

“Honestly, this confirmed Buddie endgame for me,” wrote one fan, alongside a clip of Eddie opening his front door and letting his friend in.

“IF U SHOW THIS TO A 2021 BUDDIE THEY WOULD NOT BELIEVE U,” screamed another fan on social media, alongside photos of the “friends” sitting alongside one another on Eddie’s sofa.

“War is finally over, and Buddie canon is coming,” declared a third.

eddie opening the door in his underwear to let buck in i’m fucking crashing out what the hell what the fuck pic.twitter.com/dnSJRuqyTQ — emma 🐝 (@boycrushbuckley) November 8, 2024

i won’t lie for a brief second i thought buck was just going to start making out with him #911onABC



pic.twitter.com/rETqhy4nLI — fifi ♡ (@BUDDIEBEGlNS) November 8, 2024

Speaking about the relationship between Buck and Eddie and Eddie’s sexuality to TVLine, Oliver Stark shared that fans should have the right to interpret characters however they see fit.

“Listen, people are going to interpret characters, and they should, however they want to. I have no doubt that some people will interpret him saying that he’s straight as him hiding his true self,” he explained.

“I don’t know where the story’s going to go. Maybe that is the case. I think the whole point of making any kind of entertainment is for the audience to interpret it however they want to. So he’s saying, as clear as he can, in that scene, ‘I’m straight.’ But it’s open for interpretation, as any form of art should be.”

Similarly, speaking to Variety, Stark said that the scene of the two bros chilling on a sofa less than five feet apart because they’re not not gay “speaks volumes to the strength of their bond”.

Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz (Ryan Guzman) and Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) in 9-1-1. (Fox)

“I think it’s very much a show of who they are to each other, and not everything needs to be spoken and that they can both be kind of dealing with the things in their lives in very different ways in that moment,” he said.

“Eddie’s is very much a moment of joy and release, and Buck’s is obviously quite a downer. But they can still be there for each other while they’re dealing with things in such separate ways. So, I think it really speaks volumes to the strength of their bond.”

9-1-1 continues weekly on ABC and Disney+.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.