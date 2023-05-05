9-1-1: Lone Star‘s fan-favourite gay couple TK and Carlos are bracing for an emotional wedding in the season four finale. But the big day doesn’t sound as if it is going to go smoothly.

Since the first moment firefighter TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and police officer Carlos (Rafael L Silva) locked eyes in the opening episode of the Texas-based procedural drama, back in September 2020, sparks have flown.

The loved-up duo have had their share of ups and downs over the four seasons, including being held hostage, sham marriages and genetic diseases – capping it all off with a heart-felt proposal during the season three finale.

And it seems TK and Carlos won’t be catching a break on their precious wedding day if co-showrunner Tim Minear’s ominous teasing is anything to go by.

He spilt the tea to Entertainment Weekly on the highly anticipated two-hour-long season finale.

“It’s going to be a beautiful wedding,” he said. “We shot it already and I think it’s going to be really emotional.”

But Minear also issued a warning: “I don’t know if I want to tease that, because what’s going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question.”

While details of the tragedy is being kept under wraps, there has been major fan speculation (and even more fan requests) about what they want to see from TK and Carlos’ wedding day, only fuelled by Rubinstein sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from filming (pictured above).

“I took myself off Twitter,” Minear admitted when discussing the immense online chatter surrounding the wedding, “mostly because I was tired of people telling me to F off.

“But I know that there’s a lot of enthusiasm around it. And any fandom feels a certain ownership over the characters and the stories. And that’s good. That means that they love it and that they feel invested.”

The 9-1-1: Lone Star fandom have certainly proven their dedication with almost 7,000 fan-fiction works about TK and Carlos on Archive of our Own and an endless stream of social media posts raving about the couple, putting the pressure on Minear to deliver the goods.

“Everybody has the things that they want to see,” he said. “Of course, I’m not going to be able to do absolutely everything that everybody wants, but I think overall people are going to be moved. I mean, the cast was.

“There was a moment during the reception that plays into sort of the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren’t acting. They were just all incredibly moved.”

Shocks were also hinted at by Silva, who said in an interview with TV Guide that both Carlos and the audience are really going to have to “earn [the] happiness and the joy” of the big day.

sorry but the “ tk and carlos prepare for their wedding day” DAMN RIGHT THEY ARE MY PARENTS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zh1uU410ja — jay/charles tk❤️‍🔥 (@carlossbegins) May 2, 2023

happy tk and carlos wedding month 🫶 pic.twitter.com/e292MJKNzP — chrissie | 12 (@rafasrcyes) May 1, 2023

“Tim [Minear] and [co-showrunner] Rashad [Raisani] really created a form of, ‘How do we make the predictable or the expected become unexpected and unpredictable?’,” he explained.

“Something is gonna happen where it’s gonna absolutely throw everyone off. And it’s gonna make everybody, especially the audience and Carlos, earn this wedding and the happiness and the joy this wedding can bring. It was a lot of fun to shoot the finale, but it was hard at times as well.”

Despite the warnings of drama to come, many fans are ready to see TK and Carlos have their happy ending.

“I’m actually gonna freak the freak out if TK and Carlos don’t get the perfect wedding they deserve,” one fan wrote.

“TK and Carlos have been through so much just this season and there’s still more to come… they deserve a perfect wedding,” another agreed.

I swear if they don't let TK and Carlos have a happy wedding I'm going to throw hands. I saw the info for the episode about something that tragedy strikes. I don't like it. Unless that's the episode before the wedding episodes. But still. Leave them alone. #TarlosWedding — Marina and Tarlos 💕💕 (@MarinaTarlosluv) May 3, 2023

tk was shot, tk was held hostage, tk and carlos had their house burn down, tk got hypothermia and almost died, tks mom died, they were both drugged, carlos got kidnapped, carlos LITERALLY died, tk might have a genetic disease that has no cure…HASNT THERE BEEN ENOUGH TRAGEDY!!? — syd (@augustspideys) May 3, 2023

the wedding is the perfect time for carlos to admit that it was love at first sight and for tk to call carlos his soulmate 🙏 — shona🌼 (@shonamariex) April 27, 2023

this time in two weeks we will have seen tk and carlos exchange vows and have their wedding and they’ll be husbands 🥺 — savanah (@strandsreyes) May 3, 2023

tk and carlos in the honeymoon pool starting their lives together after having survived multiple near death experiences, tragedies, and a possible genetic disease pic.twitter.com/NQSbwMM49F — sarah (@sarahflo93) May 3, 2023

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox in the US and streams on Disney+ in the UK.