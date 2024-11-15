In words we never thought we’d have to string together in this order and type: people are writing Donald Trump/Joe Biden fan fiction.

Here at PinkNews, we are no strangers to all things fandom and shipping. From the queer history of Lord of the Rings, to the sapphic power of Gelphie in Wicked and fans unwavering love for Crowley and Aziraphale in Good Omens, fan-made content such as fan fiction has long been a way for LGBTQ+ people to further connect with the stories they love.

Platforms such as fanfiction.net, Wattpad and Archive of Our Own (AO3) are the best-known places to find fans’ work and feature millions of submissions across thousands of fandoms, including Harry Potter, Star Wars, Twilight, Marvel and The Hunger Games.

Fandom is, of course, not just limited to fictitious intellectual properties. Fan-works about real life people are just as popular – and more controversial. One Direction, for example, has nearly 65,000 words on AO3, with the ship between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – Larry Stylinson – making up 40,000 of those.

The fan-led conspiracy theory that Styles and Tomlinson were in a secret gay relationship were consistently denied by the pair and other 1D band members, with the latter branding the rumours disrespectful to his girlfriend of the time. So notable was the ship, and its impassioned fans, that it even featured in a controversial animated segment on an episode of Euphoria.

That being said, gratuitous smut between real life outgoing Democratic president Joe Biden and Republican president-elect Donald Trump is not something we thought would – or should – ever exist.

In all seriousness, a lot of the 833 fics uploaded to the Joe Biden/Donald Trump tag on AO3 – more works than some fandoms have in their entirety – are tongue-in-cheek (pun not intended). They play into the enemies-to-lovers trope of two powerful men at different ends of the political spectrum.

“They constantly fought on camera, they constantly fought for the title of president, but he knew, deep down, that there was more to their relationship than pure hatred,” one work, which has the highest kudos in the tag, reads.

Another says: “Stupid Biden, he thought. He just couldn’t stop thinking about him.. ugh! Why did he have to think about him on such an important day, he was so mad he didn’t have time to read the note cards for the debate his advisers made for him, well it’s not like he was going to read them anyways… he blushed thinking about what Biden was going to say today.”

Oh well, different strokes for different folks, as they say… *bleaches eyes*.

