As the second season of Prime Video’s Good Omens nears, the hints about a potential romance between Crowley and Aziraphale are only getting stronger.

In the first season of the British fantasy comedy, which is based on the novel by The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, viewers watched as David Tennant’s chaotic demon Crowley formed a surprising bond with the fastidious and fair-mannered angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen).

With the threat of Armageddon and the collapse of the universe on their hands, the unlikely duo had a lot to contend with.

Viewers were hooked on the overarching plot, desperate to see whether the Divine Plan would go to … well, plan. Yet it was the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale that got a certain section of the Good Omens fandom all worked up.

Since season one’s release way back in 2019, the series has built an unwavering LGBTQ+ fanbase, with more than 40,000 fanfictions based on the two characters being published on fan site Archive Of Our Own.

So, while there was disappointment that the two never became anything more than Heaven and Hell counterparts in season one, the queer fandom has never lost hope. As season two rolls around on 28 July, the demand for a Crowley and Aziraphale romance has reached fever pitch.

The actors behind the series, too, are adding fuel to the fire. Speaking on The Radio Times Podcast, Tennant explained that he sees the pair as “the yin to each other’s yang” – a sneaky way of suggesting, perhaps, that they are perfect for one another.

After a four year long wait, the trailer for Prime Video’s hit fantasy series Good Omens season two has dropped – and it’s queerer than ever. (Amazon Studios)

“In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively,” he explained.

“But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really.”

Expanding further, he went on to say that he is very much aware of how the fandom perceive the duo, but he feels inclined to not “second guess” the nature of the relationship by “defining it”.

“So I think enjoy this wonderful creation that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, these two characters that they conjured forth and just … there’s a joy to them interacting. It certainly is a joy to play, and hopefully is a joy to witness,” he added. “Beyond that, define us as you will!”

Sadly, Tennant’s remarks are nothing like concrete evidence of a relationship between the two. Yet, since season one, fans have built a bank full of receipts that point to the pair being romantically involved.

Last month, the Good Omens’ official season two trailer dropped, with a very slight hint at what could be on the horizon.

There’s the promise that Crowley and Aziraphale will return to their “easy living amongst mortals” in London, before the arrival of archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shakes things up. Gabriel is naked and has no idea how he arrived at the steps of Aziraphale’s bookshop, meaning that “easy living” turns very, very complicated.

Among the chaos, there is one moment in the trailer that sent fans into a tailspin – when Gabriel says to Aziraphale: “You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person.”

At that moment, the trailer cuts to Crowley and Aziraphale smiling at one another, glasses of wine in hand. That’s a connection, alright.

Plus, when a fan asked Michael Sheen how he would describe the second season earlier this month, Sheen gave this interesting reply: “MAGICSHOWGIRLZOMBIBLEAUSTENDERISTHEGRAVEROMANTIRACULOUS.”

There’s a lot of words in there, but fans latched onto one in particular: Romantiraculous (or, romantic plus miraculous).

Good Omens is Queer

Is great representation

We don’t need a “confirmation”

We don’t need it to be “Clear enough for non-queer people”



It’s a queer story

Canon



That’s it — 🦊Waterry Eel🥂|| 11 MF DAYS (@ethanolnwater) July 13, 2023

good omens has and always will be inherently queer say it with me — levi 🌊🫧 SEEING TAYLOR!!! (@thephoenixdnp) July 8, 2023

would not be surprised if the queer stuff in good omens 2 is as uhhh… I'm gonna be generous and call it "subtle"… as the first season but like.. that's fine. pic.twitter.com/rpP0MsSVvx — the council of evil lesbians (@obiwormkenobi) July 10, 2023

Good Omens is a queer love story. The end 💕 — Vicky Hope (@vickyslyth_) July 13, 2023

While some fans seem to have taken the tweet as confirmation of a queer romance, there’s reason to be sceptical. The official Prime Video synopsis of the second series teases Crowley and Aziraphale having to “attempt to fix a human romance” leading to “things become increasingly unsafe for them”.

Whether the otherworldly duo will get it on during season two remains to be seen, but fans have got their fingers – and everything else – firmly crossed.

Good Omens season two arrives on Prime Video on 28 July. Season one is available to stream now.