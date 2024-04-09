It’s 2024, and Louis Tomlinson has once again addressed those Harry Styles relationship rumours.

If you aren’t exactly versed in the 2010s “Larry” saga, as the fandom endearingly dubbed the One Direction bandmates, the ongoing rumours about the pair being in a relationship came to a head in 2016. At the time, Tomlinson resorted to blocking Instagram comments using the “ship name” to suggest that he was in a relationship with Styles.

We’re all for a queer-coded romance, but some “Larry” devotees took the obsession to extremes, creating tribute videos, artworks, and fanfiction featuring the pair as a gay couple. Fans even managed to get around the ban by using variants of the name, including “Larrry” and “Lerry”. If nothing else, we have to applaud fans for their creativity.

And it seems that time doesn’t change a thing, as eight years later, the “Just Hold On” singer is still having to address the same rumours. Speaking to Brazillian magazine G1, the “Back to You” hitmaker said “there’s nothing I can say or do” to put a stop to those “Larry” rumours.

He said, as per a translation: “I realized this so many years ago, there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is.

“It does irritate me a little bit but it’s just kind of nature of the job I suppose.”

It’s not the first time he’s had to speak out surrounding the rumours, previously telling The Sun that the rumours were “disrespectful” to his girlfriend at the time.

He said in the since-deleted video interview: “I’ve never actually been asked about it directly. It’s a funny thing. It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable. I think [what’s happened since] shows that it was never anything ‘real’ if I can use that word.”