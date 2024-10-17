Busted and McFly announce extra dates on their 2025 UK and Ireland tour

Busted and McFly have added extra dates to their 2025 UK and Ireland tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The group recently announced “the ultimate battle of the bands” tour, which will feature all members from both groups.

After tickets were released during a presale the bands have confirmed extra shows in Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester.

They’ll now headline two shows in each of these cities, while a third night has been added at London’s O2 Arena for 31 October.

It will mark the first time the two groups are performing together with all members, after they previously toured as supergroup McBusted, which didn’t feature Charlie Simpson.

Announcing the tour earlier this week, Busted said: “There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends….! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!

“The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind.”

Ahead of tickets being released for the Busted vs McFly tour you can find out all the details you need below.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all shows, including the newly added dates will go on general sale at 9am on 18 October via Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

A limited number of presale tickets are available for dates across the tour, this is available to those fans who signed up via the group’s website or via Ticketek.

The newly added dates for the Busted and McFly tour are in bold: