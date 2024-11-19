RuPaul’s Drag Race season two star announces new drag name

A RuPaul’s Drag Race season two star has announced a new drag name for the second time.

James Ross, the drag artist best known as the persona Tyra Sanchez who won season two of the series, previously asked fans to stop attaching Tyra to RuPaul Charles’ franchise. Ross then debuted a new drag name, King Tyra.

However, in a new announcement, Ross said via X (previously known as Twitter): “Drop the King, just call me Tyra.”

A second announcement followed on Tyra’s official Instagram page, which read: “Message. Not Queen. Not King. Just Tyra.”

On Tyra’s season of Drag Race, host RuPaul often referenced the performer as “the other Tyra” in a nod to Tyra Banks. Tyra then stepped away from the limelight after years of controversy but returned to drag in 2022 with the launch of Club Tyra.

In a letter to fans at the time, Tyra wrote: “Club Tyra is an ultimate night of glamor dedicated to reintroducing you (the fans) to drag superstar Tyra Sanchez.

“Although I believe King Tyra is fabulous in every way imaginable, I know she is truly misunderstood, so I’m putting Tyra up close, face to face with you (our party guests) to allow you to know Tyra a little better.”

He continued by clarifying that although the club nights will feature both Tyra Sanchez and King Tyra, the night is “presented by me… James Ross; the star of the show!”

The performer apologised for past behaviours in 2019 via a statement.

“The judgement, criticism, and opinions I received daily really affected my vibes and it began to control my environment,” the statement read.

“I was on an extreme roller coaster of emotions. So many ups and too many downs. Exhausted, I was just ready to get off the ride.”