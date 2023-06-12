RuPaul’s Drag Race season two winner Tyra Sanchez has reportedly been arrested for assault and resisting arrest after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers in Florida.

According to reports obtained by TMZ, Tyra Sanchez, who also operates under the moniker King Tyra, and whose out-of-drag name is William James Ross IV, was involved in a minor car crash with another driver in Starke, Florida.

Sanchez was arrested on Saturday (10 June), Deadline reported.

The report says police allege that when officers arrived on the scene, Sanchez jumped out of the car and started shouting at them.

Sanchez is then accused of threatening to shoot an officer and reaching into her car when he tried to handcuff her. She is said to have attempted to escape on foot, before officers caught up to her and took her into custody.

According to that same report, Tyra Sanchez has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence.

Tyra Sanchez won season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race. (Getty)

Sanchez was criticised for telling a fan to “go kill yourself” in 2016 and for pretending Drag Race alumnus Morgan McMichaels had died in 2017. Memorably, she was also banned from DragCon in 2018 after allegedly posting threats ahead of the event.

Sanchez had a run in with the law in 2020, when she spray painted the words “Don’t Ever Move Here” on the side of an apartment complex in Atlanta. It was reported that the Drag Race winner lived there, but had not paid her rent for months.

It was in 2020 that she also retired the Tyra Sanchez name, before announcing a return to drag in 2022 under the name King Tyra.