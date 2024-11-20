Walmart has gone viral after a TikToker revealed that some of its popular bird-themed Christmas decorations were unintentionally pretty gay.

TikTok and Instagram creator ChezAidan pointed out, while on a visit to his local branch, that some of the store’s festive decorations, featuring pairs of red Cardinal birds, might actually be queerer than the store thought.

“I don’t think Walmart did their research on the difference between male and female Cardinal birds,” he said in a video that has now been viewed more than 25 million views. “Tis the season to be merry and gay.”

While both birds on the decorations are both bright red, it’s actually only the males which are that colour all over – the females are pale brown with red bills… making the Christmas decorations a gorgeous gay couple.

The internet obviously went wild for the little gay birds, with one TikToker joking: “Nothing like a little cardinal sin for Christmas.”

It can be assumed from their red colouring that the birds are both male and they do look like a romantic couple, gracing the series of decorations.

Only male Cardinal birds are bright red all over, except for a black face, while females are pale brown with red tinges on their wings, tails and crests.

Although Cardinals don’t appear on lists noting homosexual behaviour in birds, anecdotal examples have appeared on line. In recent years, birds such as flamingos and pheasants have been documented displaying queer behaviour.

Someone else said: “They’re just really good friends,” while another wrote: “Historians will say they were best friends.”

A fourth person proclaimed: “OK, but now I wanna get one and put it up with a tiny Pride flag on my porch.”

Despite the uproar surrounding the decorations, it turns out birders have been aware of the queer undertones for years, with one person saying: “My mom used to be an avid birder (and cardinals are my fave), so I’ve been hearing about gay Cardinal decor for approximately 30 years.”

At least one other person backed up the claim, saying: “I bought my grandma a gay Cardinal centrepiece as a silent act of rebellion a few years back.”

On a more-serious note, one person warned that if the news reaches certain people, the decorations will become a controversial talking point and could be taken off shelves.

Target faced a backlash last year over its Pride collection and subsequently removed items from some stores, defended the move by saying staff had been subjected to “very aggressive behaviour”. This year, the range was only available in “selected stores” and online.

