Christmas is inherently gay, and it’s only taken until now for Hollywood to catch up, with LGBTQ+ Christmas films starting to become an increasingly common festive occurance.

For decades, queer people have been craving their own LGBTQ+ Christmas films, and as we approach the holiday we’re happy to report that there’s now a plethora to choose from, from made-for-TV romances to indie dramas.

That’s not to say everything is perfect – there’s still a marked lack of diversity in the mix, with the bulk of LGBTQ+ Christmas films centring on white, middle-class families. Hopefully next year, Santa brings us more films that represent queer life in all its glory and complexity, including more people of colour and trans folk.

For now, PinkNews is casting a critical eye on some of the best – and more questionable – queer holiday films out there right now.