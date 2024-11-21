Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine made an on-air goof, saying he was bisexual when he meant ambidextrous.

The presenter made the gaff on Thursday’s (21 November) episode of Jeremy Vine (21 November) while chatting to etiquette expert William Hanson.

At one point in the discussion, Hanson noticed that Vine writes using his left-hand.

“I think what people maybe don’t understand, etiquette has to evolve, it would be ridiculous if it was just trying to get people to do really quite antiquated things,” Hanson said. “And, of course, you are left-handed. I noticed when you were doing your drawing.”

Vine responded: “I’m bi… bisexual,” suddenly lost for the word he wanted but not noticing slip-up.

Jeremy Vine accidentally just said was bisexual because he writes with his left hand and plays tennis with his right. pic.twitter.com/QHx6UAb7OE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 21, 2024

Hanson quickly replied: “I don’t know if you’re bisexual. Well, you could be! I don’t know, Jeremy. I think it’s ambidextrous!”

The presenter went on to clarify that he meant was that he used different hands for different tasks, explaining he would write with his left hand but “would play table tennis right-handed. I think that might be bidextrous”.

Social media users had a good chuckle at the mix-up.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again….he’s more Partridge than Partridge,” one person said, referring to the reporter character portrayed by Steve Coogan.

Another joked: “I hereby coin the term ambisexterous.”

