All Points East announces huge support acts for Raye’s show

All Points East festival has announced the first wave of artists joining Raye for her headline show.

It’s been confirmed that Tyla, Doechii and JADE will perform at Victoria Park next summer on 23 August.

Tickets for All Points East are now available to buy from Ticketmaster and AXS.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

They’ll join Raye who will play one of her biggest headline shows to date at the London festival.

Fans can expect to hear material from her debut album, My 21st Century Blues during the All Points East show.

This includes the likes of “Escapism”, “Flip a Switch”, “Black Mascara” and “Worth It” as well as hit single “Prada”.

Doechii will play tracks from her Grammy-nominated album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, while fans can expect to hear the likes of “Water” and “Truth or Dare” from Tyla.

Former Little Mix member JADE will perform one of her first solo shows as part of the festival.

She recently released her acclaimed debut single “Angel of My Dreams” and follow-up “Fantasy”, while a full album is expected in 2025.

Meanwhile, All Points East has also announced headliners Barry Can’t Swim for 22 August and Maccabees for 24 August.

The likes of Confidence Man and Shygirl will also play on 22 August, while support on 24 August includes Bombay Bicycle Club and The Cribs.

The festival will announce more headliners and support acts in the coming months, and you can find out everything you need to know about tickets below.

How do I get tickets?

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster and AXS, with payment plans also available.

They’re priced at the following:

General Admission – £74.45

Primary Entry – £85.55

VIP Garden – £112.65

VIP Garden + VIP Pit – £144.25

What’s the All Points East 2025 lineup?