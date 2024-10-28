All Points East festival announces first headliner for 2025

All Points East festival have confirmed its first headliner for the 2025 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will see The Maccabees reunite for their first show in eight years at Victoria Park on 24 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Thursday, 31 October via Ticketmaster.

The announcement follows up the group teasing a reunion after they posted their logo on their on social media channels.

Fans flocked to the comment sections, writing: “Whatever it is, just take my money.”

Other wrote, “This is bigger than the Oasis reunion” and dubbed the band the “Backabees”.

The group released their debut album, Colour It In in 2007 and followed it up with three more LPs including the number, Marks to Prove It.

They confirmed in 2016 that they would be disbanding, with farewell shows taking place across the summer of 2017.

After releasing solo work, the members are reuniting for their first show in eight years at All Points East, with support acts to be announced.

Ahead of The Maccabees tickets going on sale for their headline Victoria Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Maccabees tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, 31 October via Ticketmaster.

An American Express cardmembers presale is now live. This can be accessed via axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

An All Points East presale takes place from 10am on 30 October. This can be accessed by signing up to the festival’s mailing list via the website.

What are the All Points East ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at the following:

General Admission – £74.45

Primary Entry – £79.75-£85.55

VIP Garden – £112.65

VIP Garden & Pit – £133.75

What’s the All Points East lineup?