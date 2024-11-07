All Points East announce Barry Can’t Swim as second headliner for 2025

Barry Can’t Swim has been announced as the latest headline for the All Points East 2025 lineup.

The DJ and producer will perform one of his biggest shows to date at London’s Victoria Park on 22 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 12 November via Ticketmaster.

The show will take place on the musician’s birthday, with a full supporting lineup to be revealed in the coming months.

Fans can expect to hear material from his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, When Will We Land? as well as his breakthrough EPs.

He recently headlined three sold-out shows at Brixton’s O2 Academy as part of his headline tour, playing to more than 10,000 fans across the run.

He played the likes of “When Will We Land?”, “Woman”, “Deadbeat Gospel”, “Kimbara” and “Still Riding” at the shows.

The artist joins previously announced headliners, the Maccabees, who will reunite for a show at Victoria Park on 24 August.

Ahead of Barry Can’t Swim tickets going on sale for his All Points East festival set, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do All Points East tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am GMT on 12 November via Ticketmaster.

American Express Cardmembers can book via the Amex presale from 10am GMT on 8 November until 9am GMT on 12 November. This can be accessed via axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

An All Points East presale takes place from 10am GMT on 11 November. This can be accessed by signing up via allpointseastfestival.com.

What’s the 2025 lineup?