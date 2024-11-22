A total of 131 US cities have achieved a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) new report into commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

The HRC’s 2024 Municipal Equality Index shows the way in which US cities support the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there, even where state and federal government have failed to do so.

As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, members of the LGBTQ+ community have been worried about what his second term in office could mean for their rights.

Despite valid concern, the HRC’s assessment shows that many cities – some possibly surprisingly given the state they are in – are doing all they can to mitigate those concerns.

More than 100 US cities scored top marks.( Getty)

The assessment is measured across five issues. The first section marks non-discrimination laws with regards to employment, housing and public accommodations, with a top mark of 30.

Section two, with 28 marks available, covers the city as an employer, touching on non-discrimination, trans-inclusive healthcare benefits, city contractor non-discrimination ordinance and if the workplace is inclusive.

The last three assessments cover municipal services (marked from zero to 12), law enforcement (marked from nil to 22) and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, with the top score being eight.

Here are the cities that scored 100 on the HRC’s 2024 Municipal Equality Index:

Akron, OH

Albuquerque, NM

Alexandria, VA

Allentown, PA

Ann Arbor, MI

Arlington County, VA

Arlington, MA

Arlington, TX

Asbury Park, NJ

Atlanta, GA

Aurora, IL

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Bellevue, WA

Berkeley, CA

Birmingham, AL

Bloomington, IN

Boston, MA

Boulder, CO

Brookings, SD

Buffalo, NY

Cambridge, MA

Carlisle, PA

Cathedral City, CA

Cedar Rapids, IA

Champaign, IL

Chapel Hill, NC

Charlottesville, VA

Chicago, IL

Chula Vista, CA

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Colorado Springs, OH

Columbia, MD

Columbia, MO

Columbus, OH

Covington, KY

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Elk Grove, CA

Enterprise (Clark County), NV

Erie, PA

Eugene, OR

Fairfax County, VA

Ferndale, MI

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Frederick, MD

Fresno, CA

Gaithersburg, MD

Grand Rapids, MI

Green Bay, WI

Greensboro, NC

Hampton, VA

Hoboken, NJ

Hollywood, FL

Honolulu County, HI

Huntington, WV

Iowa City, IA

Irvine, CA

Ithaca, NY

Jersey City, NJ

Juneau, AK

Kalamazoo, MI

Kansas City, MO

Lakewood, OH

Lansing, MI

Las Vegas, NV

Lawrence, KS

Lexington, KY

London Beach, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Madison, WI

Mesa, AZ

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Montclair, NJ

Morgantown, WV

Myrtle Beach, SC

New Haven, CT

New York, NY

Newport News, VA

Norman, OK

Northampton, MA

Oakland, CA

Oceanside, CA

Olympia, WA

Orlando, FL

Palm Desert, CA

Palm Springs, CA

Paradise (Clark County), NV

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Princeton, NJ

Providence, RI

Provincetown, MA

Rancho Mirage, CA

Reno, NV

Richmond, VA

Riverside, CA

Roanoke, VA

Rochester, NY

Rockford, IL

Rockville, MD

Sacramento, CA

Saint Paul, MN

Salem, MA

Salem, OR

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San José , CA

Santa Monica, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Seattle, WA

Springfield, IL

St Louis, MO

St Petersburg, FL

Stamford, CT

State College, PA

Syracuse, NY

Tampa, FL

Tempe, AZ

Topeka, KS

Virginia Beach, VA

West Hollywood, CA

Wilton Manors, FL

Yonkers, NY

