Off the back of his success with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ryan Muprhy is not taking a break as production on Monsters season 3 begins with Charlie Hunnam playing infamous serial killer Ed Gein.

Back in September, Murphy announced that Queer As Folk star would be the lead in his hit series Monsters, which is focused on Ed Gein.

New behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Monsters shows the Sons of Anarchy as Gein, undergoing a major transformation to play the role.

The photos feature Hunnam with a clean-shaven face and wearing a red and black flannel jacket, brown trousers, and his hair short and slicked back, looking very similar to Gein.

FIRST LOOK at Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein on the set of Ryan Murphy’s “The Original Monster,” coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/huYDria6CY — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) November 20, 2024

Other photos shows Vicky Krieps – who will also be appearing in Monsters but it is unclear what her role will be – wearing a bright yellow sundress and a blonde wig.

You may like to watch

Some first behind-the-scenes snaps for MONSTER: ED GEIN!



Photo credits: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID



More: https://t.co/1vZlyWEDgu pic.twitter.com/DNSd56h1iA — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 20, 2024

Gein was known for robbing graves and collecting body parts, as well as the murders of Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden, which he admitted to. He was suspected of killing more but this has not been confirmed.

The killer is also referred to as the “Butcher of Plainfield” or the “Plainfield Ghoul”. Gein later died in a mental healthy facility in 1984.

Earlier this year, Murphy explained why he decided to focus on Gein for the season 3.

Speaking to Collider, he said: “After we did Menendez, Ian and I were talking about it, and we were interested in this idea of, ‘Where did our cultural interest in serial killers begin? Where and how did this all start?'”

“Based on our research, the very first one who became a celebrity at that level was Ed, who was an instant crazy celebrity from the moment he was arrested,” he said. “Nobody had ever heard of anything like that. Then we found out — he was motivated, obviously — but he was schizophrenic. How he became what he became was a very interesting story.”

Gein has previously been the inspiration for several films in the past, including Psycho, Silence of the Films, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, American Psycho.

The new season of Monsters will be subtitled The Original Monster.