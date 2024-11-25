It’s not Heartstopper season four confirmation, but it’s good enough: Joe Locke and Kit Connor have shared a sweet reunion over the weekend.

Yesterday (24 November), Joe Locke revealed via Instagram that he’d travelled to New York to watch his good friend and on-screen Heartstopper boyfriend, Kit Connor, perform in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway.

Connor has been playing titular tragic hero Romeo at the Circle in the Square theatre since late October, with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler playing Juliet.

The actor’s performance, which includes a swoon-worthy scene of him pulling himself into the air and onto Juliet’s bed for a kiss, has been acclaimed by audience members and critics alike.

According to Locke, the show is as good as everyone has made out.

On his Instagram Stories, the Agatha All Along actor shared a photo of the pair together smiling backstage.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor were thrilled to reunite backstage at Romeo and Juliet. (Instagram/@joelocke03)

Connor had his arm wrapped around Locke’s shoulder, while Locke placed his palm on Connor’s stomach.

“Proud mum moment. Love u bud,” Locke wrote in his caption.

In a second post, Locke shared a photo he’d taken during the show’s standing ovation, with Zegler waving to the crowd and Connor bent over mid bow.

“The only picture I got of the bows,” Locke wrote, adding a peach emoji just below Connor’s… peach.

He also lathered Zegler with praise, writing: “Rachel is an angel as Juliet.”

Joe Locke snapped a photo of Kit Connor during the Romeo and Juliet bow. (Instagram/@JoeLocke03)

Kit Connor reposted the photo of him and Joe Locke together on his own Instagram Story, quipping: “Thanks honey.”

Earlier this year, Connor went to see Locke as he made his Broadway debut as Tobias Ragg in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Online, the Heartstopper fans are feeling calm, cool and collected about the reunion, with one writing: “I would die for them.”

“I think it’s really special that when Kit was in New York to see Joe in Sweeney, that was when he found out that he was going to be Romeo. Now eight months later, Joe went to see Kit on Broadway,” a second fan wrote.

A third added: “No that’s too much for my heart I love them so damn much.”

Last week, Connor caused a stir among Heartstopper fans after seemingly suggesting that he wasn’t 100 per cent sure if the sweet queer Netflix show would be making a return for season four.

Locke and Connor play partners Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson in Alice Oseman’s teen drama series.

