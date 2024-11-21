Heartstopper star Kit Connor has admitted he has no idea whether the hit Netflix series will return for season four.

The 20-year-old actor, best known for playing Nick Nelson in the TV adaptation of Alice Oseman’s hit graphic novel series, said in a recent interview that he wasn’t sure whether the show would return following the conclusion of season three, which arrived on Netflix last month.

Connor added that he was prepared to “do something completely different” when it came to future roles.

“I’d like to take a little break just so that I can kind of cleanse my mind and my palate,” he said. “I want to try and spend the next couple years just doing quite hard stuff so I can try and force myself to get better.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter as part of a set of interviews on young upcoming talent, Connor said he has tried to be more “ballsy” with his career decisions following the success of Heartstopper.

Currently leading an adaptation of the Shakespeare play Romeo + Juliet with Rachel Zegler on Broadway, Connor said he wants to take his career to new heights.

“It’s been what I’ve been trying to do with my career decisions recently, just try and do things that are a little more ballsy,” he said.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper season three. (Netflix)

Connors comments come following the success of Heartstopper‘s thirs season, which saw protagonist couple Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick struggle with the prospect of moving on from school life.

Season three featured a host of guest stars, including Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell, Ted Lasso‘s Anette Badland and Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey, who recently stated that everybody over the age of 40 should be “forced to watch” the teen drama.

Connor said in the latest interview that he would love to work with Challengers star Josh O’Connor in the future, adding: “He and I are friendly, and every time I see him I think how I would love to see him at work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor was asked a variety of questions, including what he would be if he wasn’t an actor, which Connor responded with: “I would first and foremost be a student due to my age.

“[My major] would probably be something like film studies, English, or history, those are the subjects I found the most interesting in school because they were about people,” he said. “I never did well with numbers. Still don’t.”

Asked how he decompresses on set, Connor said he likes his private time and added he typically sits and listens to music. He said his favourite album is currently the David Bowie classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

“I used to, at the beginning of the run of the play, I was listening to a lot of music that would try to hype me up because I wanted to have a load of energy going into the play but then I started re-listening to that album.”

