Katy Perry announces 'Lifetimes Tour' dates for Canada.

Katy Perry has announced tour dates for Canada as part of the Lifetimes Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop star will take her 2025 to arena venues across Canada, with eight dates planned for next summer.

Fans can get their hands on Katy Perry tickets from 10am local time on 29 November via ticketmaster.ca.

The Canadian leg of the tour will begin on 22 July in Vancouver and head to Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

The Lifetimes Tour is also stopping off in Montreal, Quebec and finishing up in Toronto on 5 August.

The tour will be in support seventh studio album, 143, which features the tracks “Lifetimes”, “Woman’s World” and “I’m His, He’s Mine”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her biggest hits during the show, including the likes of “Teenage Dream”, “Roar”, “I Kissed a Girl” and “Firework”.

The news of the Canadian leg of the tour follows up previously announced dates in Australia, South America and the UK.

She’ll kick off the tour in Mexico City in April and head to the likes of Monterrey, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Santiago across the summer.

While the UK leg of the tour begins in October and includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Ahead of Katy Perry tickets going on sale for her Canada tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below?

How do I get Katy Perry tickets for her Canada tour?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 29 November via ticketmaster.ca.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 27 November. This can be accessed via katyperry.com/tour. Choose your preferred/local date and you’ll be sent to Ticketmaster to access tickets early.

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am local time on 28 November. This is available via Ticketmaster and you’ll need to sign into your account to access it.

For local venue presales you can check your preferred listing below.