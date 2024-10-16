‘Original party girl’ Kesha joined Charli XCX and Troye Sivan onstage during the Los Angeles stop of the Sweat Tour – and performed her iconic song “Tik Tok” to rapturous cheers and applause.

Just days after a surprise release of the “Spring breakers” remix from Charli XCX featuring Kesha, the duo (along with accompanying prince of both pop and twinks, Troye Sivan) has gone one better, by performing the collab and Kesha’s seminal hit “Tik Tok” live.

Kesha appeared at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on the 15 October stop of the joint Charli and Troye headliner Sweat Tour, as a surprise guest to first sing the Brat remix, as reported by Variety on X.

Wearing a giant pink fur coat, Kesha’s arrival was announced by a screech of her name from Charli XCX and met with roars from the crowd as the pair strutted their stuff in front of the tour’s industrial set design.

Kesha joins Charli XCX for “Spring Breakers” at the Sweat Tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/8LGd1ZI4rm — Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2024

Then the nostalgia hit as “One Of Your Girls” singer Troye Sivan joined the pair to belt out Kesha’s 2009 hit “Tik Tok”.

Fans have – unsurprisingly – reacted with joy at Kesha “getting her flowers” as “the OG party girl.”

KESHA DID TIKTOK AT LA SWEAT TOUR SKDJDKFKC pic.twitter.com/0CPQ5Y91g7 — ˚✧ stephanie 🤭 (@glittersnot) October 16, 2024

“I feel like I’d be healed if I heard this live,” another wrote, with a third adding that the surprise appearance was “for the history books.”

Later in the show, Tate McRae joined Sivan to perform “You,” a collaboration between the pair released in 2021.

The release of “Spring breakers” follows the recent drop of the third edition of Charli XCX’s summer-defining studio album Brat.

Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, was released on the 11 October, and featured already released remixes with Lorde and Billie Eilish, and new versions with everyone from The 1975 to Caroline Polachek and Bon Iver.

It follows a deluxe edition called Brat and It’s the Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.