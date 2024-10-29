Jamie xx announces new London festival ‘LIDO’

Jamie xx has announced details of a brand new festival in London – and this is everything you need to know.

The LIDO Festival will take over Victoria Park in summer 2025 with a lineup curated by the producer and DJ.

He will perform a set at Lido Field on 7 June alongside the likes of Arca, Sampha and his xx bandmate Romy.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 1 November via Ticketmaster.

Joining them for the inaugural event are Panda Bear, John Glacier, DJ Gigola, Shy One, Wookie, and livwutang.

Plus, Jamie xx will be bringing his club residency ‘The Floor’ to Victoria Park too, holding a one-off showcase that includes a three-hour set from DJ Harvey, with more artists to be revealed.

He said :”It’s always an exciting prospect playing in my hometown. Having done ‘The Floor’ and Alexandra Palace this year, it’s time for something else.

“I’m really looking forward to headlining Victoria Park, curating my own day festival and performing alongside my favourite artists.”

The new event will run across two weekends, and feature “carefully curated music line-ups alongside community-driven activities during the week, all with a strong emphasis on sustainability”.

Jamie xx is currently in the midst of his In Waves Tour, which recently wrapped up in South America and will head to Asia, North America and Europe in 2024 and 2025.

It’s in support of his recently released second studio album, which saw him reunite with The xx members, Romy and Oliver Sim on the track “Waited All Night”, as well as collaborate with Honey Dijon, Robyn and Kelsey Lu.

You can find out everything you need to know about LIDO Festival tickets and the lineup below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 1 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to register for presale tickets at lidofestival.co.uk. This will take place from 10am on Thursday, 31 October and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

Prices will be confirmed once tickets go on sale.

What’s the lineup?