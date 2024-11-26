Trans TikTok star Jesse Sullivan has claimed that a nurse misgendered him and questioned whether he was the father of his new-born twins.

Too Hot to Handle star Sullivan and YouTuber Francesca Farago announced the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl, on 11 November, naming them Poetry Lucia and Locket Romance.

However, Sullivan, who is already a dad to non-binary teenager Arlo, has claimed that during the birth a nurse misgendered him and questioned whether he was the father.

Taking to TikTok, Sullivan posted his experience at the Los Angeles hospital as a story time. He said the nurse called him ma’am.

#BabyTok #QueerNews ♬ Natural Emotions – Muspace Lofi @pinknews Trans star Jesse Sullivan opened up about a recent trip to the hospital which left him feeling like “a freak.” He explained how he was misgenderes by a nurse. And questioned if he was the biological father to the twin babies he recently welcomed to the world, with wife Francesca Farago. #Transgender

‘This is unbelievable’

“You are discriminating against me, you misgendered me,” he wrote. “I was like in all my years of being who I am, I’ve had a ton of people treat me bad but this is unbelievable.”

You may like to watch

He added that he replied: “Yes, I am the father” to which she responded, “the biological father?”

Adding that the incident made him feel like “a freak”, he said, he’d had to admit: “Technically, no.”

Sullivan went on to say that the nurse shouldn’t have made such a big deal out of it because: “IVF is so common.”

The pair revealed in April that they were expecting their first child together after the heartbreak of a failed previous IVF attempt. Farago later announced that she and Sullivan were expecting twins, after appearing to predict it.

