Congratulations are in order! Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan welcomed their twins into the world.

The Too Hot to Handle star and Sullivan, who is transgender, are now parents to a baby boy and girl, Farago revealed on social media on Monday (11 November).

“Baby boy was born at 7:31, and baby girl was born at 7:33,” Farago told her Snapchat subscribers after she gave birth. “They are perfect, so sweet and so cute.”

Farago previously shared an Instagram reel on the day of her delivery, announcing: “It’s time for babies!”

Taking to Snapchat, Sullivan revealed that his fiancée would undergo a C-section to deliver their babies. He said they believed they “had so much time” before their twins’ arrival, but a nurse told them they would be born the same day.

“Everything happened so fast,” he said on the social media platform. “I can’t believe they’re going to be born today.”

He also reflected on their date of birth, 11/11, which is widely considered an angel number. Sullivan also said that Farago’s necklace read “444”, another angel number, with the significance being that his partner was admitted into the hospital at exactly 4:44.

Farago also added on her own Snapchat that her labour was “honestly a blur”. She said: “It was so overwhelming.”

The pair have yet to post an official announcement of their new arrivals or announce their names.

Sullivan is already a dad to his 16-year-old non-binary teenager, Arlo, whom he shares with Arlo’s second father and Farago as step-mum.

The pair announced that they were expecting their first child together in April, after the heartbreak of a failed previous IVF attempt. “I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come but we are so excited to be growing our family… ahh I’m pregnant,” Farago wrote at the time on Instagram.

Farago later announced that she and Sullivan were expecting twins, after appearing to predict her own pregnancy with the twins. “Oh my God, there they are!,” Farago said at the time.

We’re so happy for Farago and Sullivan and wish them all the best of luck on their parenthood journey.