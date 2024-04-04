Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and fiancé Jesse Sullivan have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Reality TV and YouTube star Francesca Farago took to Instagram to reveal that she and fiancé Jesse Sullivan were expecting a baby together, after the heartbreak of a failed earlier IVF attempt.

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” the reality TV star wrote.

“We brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win.

“I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come but we are so excited to be growing our family… ahh I’m pregnant.”

TikTok star Sullivan, who is transgender, responded by writing: “I finally got her pregnant. So excited to be a dad to more world changers.

“We’re pregnant. It’s been such a struggle to get here. I’m so proud of Francesca for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day.”

The couple’s pregnancy success follows the announcement that they would be undergoing a second embryo transfer, after telling fans in February that their first effort failed.

At the time, they said: “Our hearts are heavy and it’s hard to stay positive.”

Jesse Sullivan ex-husband

Jesse Sullivan, rose to fame thanks to his JesseSulli TikTok account, which has over 2.9 million fans. He says he created the account to share his experiences about being a transgender dad, and to education people about the LGBTQ+ community.

A lot of his videos featured his ex-wife Teela and his child Arlo. But before Jesse Sullivan was married to Teela, he was closeted (his words) and married to a man.

In interviews, Jesse has said that he has “stayed close” to his ex-husband after coming out as trans.

Jesse Sullivan also starred in the 2017 movie American Satan: he played Lily Mayflower, bassist of a band called The Relentless.

How old is Jesse Sullivan?

Jesse Sullivan was born in August 1989, and is currently 34 years old.