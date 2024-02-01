Francesca Farago and her fiancé Jesse Sullivan have opened up about feeling “so overwhelmed” ahead of her IVF embryo transfer.

Both the Too Hot To Handle star and Sullivan, who is transgender, have been going through in vitro fertilisation together in the hopes of growing their family before they tie the knot.

The couple has been sharing their fertility journey on social media and provided fans with an update on their embryo transfer process — the final step in the IVF process. This is where the embryo is transferred into the uterus, where, hopefully, a healthy pregnancy develops.

“Right before we got to the clinic, they told us we had a week to choose which embryo we were going to transfer,” Farago began in her update. “We were so overwhelmed. But then it was time to get in the ultrasound chair.

“We thought this appointment was going to confirm our embryo transfer update, but we found out my uterine lining was not thick enough,” the influencer admitted. “The future was really unknown at this point.”

According to the Southern California Reproductive Center, a uterine lining should be between 7 to 8mm thick to provide “the best possible environment for the embryo”.

Farago then explained how she attempted to encourage the growth of her endometrium, including undergoing a course of acupuncture, keeping her feet “warm” and even discussing with her doctor about taking Viagra. The medication is usually used to improve erectile dysfunction, but “can also be used to encourage blood flow to the pelvic region through the use of vaginal suppositories”, according to the centre.

“We thought this was just going to be a regular check-up, and then we found out that my uterine lining had gotten thick enough,” she explained. “And then, all of a sudden, it was time to pick our embryo. We were not expecting this at all, we were so overwhelmed.”

They’ve now found out when their embryo transfer will take place, while Farago has already started “the dreaded progesterone shots”. According to IVF Australia, progesterone is used to “make up for a decrease in your ovary’s ability to make progesterone”, as some medicines used during an IVF cycle can affect progesterone levels.

If this story has affected you, call Resolve, the National Infertility Association in the US on 866 668 2566 for a callback, or in Australia call ajfn.org.au in complete confidence on 02 7906 8366 (Sydney) or 03 8840 6560 (Melbourne).