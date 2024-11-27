Wicked studio rubbishes claim Ariana Grande was paid more than Cynthia Erivo

A film spokesperson has refuted reports of a pay disparity, saying Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were paid the same for Wicked.

Erivo plays Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba while Grande is good witch Glinda, in the box-office hit adaptation. Since the film’s release, online rumours about the actors’ pay have abounded, many going viral on TikTok.

One bit of gossip claims Erivo was paid $1 million (slightly less than £790,000), while Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh got double that.

Grande, it was alleged, banked rather more: $15 million (about £11.8 million).

Many were shocked at the disparity between the two female stars’ pay cheque, especially considering their screen times were more or less equal.

One TikToker said: “Absolutely disgusting, Cynthia should’ve gotten paid the most. It’s sad that [women of colour] get paid the least in showbiz. This movie is about Elphaba.”

Other pointed out that there was no source for the rumours. And now a spokesperson for film-makers Universal has quashed the claim.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are the stars of Wicked. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty)

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” they told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (26 November). “The women received equal pay for their work.”

Numerous other sources echoed the statement.

Jon M Chu’s film took close to $165 million (£131 million) at the worldwide box office over the weekend – the most for a musical adaptation.

Wicked banked $114 million (approximately £90 million) in North America, playing on 3,888 screens over the weekend, plus $50.2 million (£39.6 million) at the international box office.

In the UK and Ireland, the film earned about $17 million (£13.5 million), making it the top-grossing opening weekend of the year so far.

The retelling of the Oz story has barely been out of the headlines in recent thanks to Erivo’s reaction to a fan-made poster, Mattel’s Barbie dolls and Grande’s relationship with co-star Ethan Slater, who plays the munchkin, Boq.

Wicked is in cinemas now, with part two due to open this time next year.

