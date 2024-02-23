Drag Race star Adore Delano radiates trans joy in post-surgery update

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favourite Adore Delano has shared an update as she celebrates three months since undergoing facial feminisation surgery (FFS).

In a post on social media, the Drag Race finalist posted a video of her looking and laughing at herself in a mirror, alongside the caption: “Three months post op. Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again.”

In another post, Adore, who came out as trans last July, zoomed in up close on her face, telling fans: “I missed you so much.”

Three months ago, Adore shared a photo of herself in a chair in cosmetic surgeon Jeff Jumaily’s office, with the caption: “It’s finally happening! #FFS”

Facial feminisation surgery is a number of surgical procedures which help to modify features to give a more feminine appearance.

While the procedures are tailored to each individual and can include surgery on all areas of the face and neck, FFS often focuses primarily on bone structure and nose shape, according to Healthline.

It’s often costly and is not usually covered by the NHS in the UK, government healthcare plans, or health insurance. Therefore, having the procedure done is often seen as a huge step forward for trans women. It can also take a while to heal afterwards.

Dozens of fans and Drag Race queens responded to Adore’s happy news.

“You’ve always looked amazing… but this is giving CISgender hun,” wrote fellow trans star Gia Gunn, and season six winner Bianca del Rio joked: “We look like twins now.”

Meanwhile, All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé said: “Miss ma’am. I have been waiting with bated breath, and you did not disappoint.”

Season 14 star Lady Camden was “so happy to see [Adore] beaming,” and season 12 trans contestant Gigi Goode wrote: “Shut uppppppppp.”

A fan added: “I love you so much and I’m so happy for you. It’s beautiful seeing you feeling like yourself, you deserve all the (self) love in the world.”

In a post shared with fans in July, Adore Delano announced that she was transitioning and, as a result, was the happiest she’d ever been.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning. I kept it really hush-hush [for] the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of the puberty privately,” she said in a video.

She also opened up about sobriety, explaining that cutting out alcohol enabled her to “deal with [her] feeling,” which ultimately led her “from dysphoria to euphoria”.