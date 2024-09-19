Agatha All Along has debuted with a double bill premiere and the introduction of Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal to the Marcel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – and queer fans are already gagged at the chemistry between her and Agatha.

Starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witchy anti-hero, Agatha All Along features a coven of witches (comprised of Joe Locke’s ‘Teen’, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer Kale, Patti LuPone‘s Lilia Calderu and more) as they attempt to restore Agatha to her former glory after the events of 2021’s WandaVision.

The series premiered on Disney+ (18 September) to glowing initial reactions – and commentary on, as the BBC has called it, “frankly outrageous sexual tension” between Hahn and Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal.

Those reactions have spilled over onto X, with many backing up the fact that the Marvel series really is its gayest project to date – evidenced by one scene in particular.

Many users have commented that the meeting between Agatha and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), which is being termed as “the sexiest scene in MCU history” is less ‘old friends’ and more “ex-lovers”.

This is the sexiest scene in MCU history and it's not even close. #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/3ENM5LjWxX — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 19, 2024

Rio enters Agatha’s house, and tells her the reunion has “warms [her] heart,” to which Agatha says: “You don’t have a heart.”

You may like to watch

Rio then replies: “Yes, I do. It’s black, and it beats for you,” before she licks Agatha’s fingers.

The sound you can hear is thousands of sapphics around the globe gasping for air.

“I fell to my knees,” one fan wrote of the scene, with another adding: “That’s f**king hot [in my opinion].”

A third viewer even wrote: “Girl every time [Rio] appeared my gay panics were on edge.”

Another added: “How was this real??? I’m still in shock,” possibly referencing the MCU’s wilted approach to LGBTQ+ characters thus far.

As one final fan postured; “THERE DEFINITELY IS NO HETEROSEXUAL EXPLANATION FOR THIS.”

Who is Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along – and is she queer?

Played by Aubrey Plaza, Rio Vidal is a warrior witch known as Green Witch, and an old enemy of Agatha Harkness.

At the start of Agatha All Along, Rio enters under the guise of a federal agent after the hex that Wanda left behind. When the hex is broken, however, Rio attacks Agatha (with a blade and gusts of wind) for unspecified past crimes. Kinky.

There’s also no way to know if Rio Vidal is queer or not, because she doesn’t appear in Marvel comics; Agatha All Along is the character’s first appearance.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.



Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

