K-pop group NewJeans to leave record label ADOR after ‘mistreatment’ claims

K-pop group NewJeans have announced they are leaving their record label ADOR after claiming “mistreatment” and “manipulation” at the hands of the label.

The five-piece girl band, who are behind popular tracks like “Super Shy,” “Ditto,” and “OMG,” said on Thursday (28 November) that they would be leaving the label. ADOR is a subsidiary of Hybe, which has signed bands like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and KATSEYE.

In the 28 November press conference, NewJeans’ singer Hanni said: “This is not the type of work ethic we respect and not one we want to be a part of and to continue working under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only do us harm.

Hanni claimed that the group was subjected to “mistreatment, not just towards us, but also including our staff”. She alleged that she and her bandmates experienced “deliberate miscommunications and manipulation in multiple areas”.

Danielle, another of the band’s members, said at the conference: “Once we leave ADOR, we’ll aim to proceed freely with the activities that we really desire.

“We really wish to be able to release new music for Bunnies, next year, as soon as possible, whenever,” she said in reference to their fanbase. “We really hope that we have the opportunity to meet you guys from all around the world.”

The group said that they would like to continue working with their former producer Min Hee-Jin, who left her role as CEO of ADOR in August. Her departure followed claims that Hee-Jin was planning to leave Hybe and take NewJeans with her.

However, ADOR said in a statement that the contract between themselves and the band “remains in full effect”.

“Therefore, we respectfully request that the group continue its collaboration with ADOR on upcoming activities, as has been the practice to date,” the statement read.

Hanni previously claimed she suffered workplace harassment whilst under the label. The star testified to South Korean lawmakers during an October inquiry, alleging that Hybe deliberately undermined her group and senior managers intentionally ignored her.

She said at the time: “I came to the realisation that this wasn’t just a feeling. I was honestly convinced that the company hated us.”

