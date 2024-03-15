NewJeans star Hanni teams up with Ugg for ‘perfect’ campaign

NewJeans star Hanni has teamed up with Ugg to become their latest global brand ambassador.

The K-pop star stars in the brand’s latest summer campaign featuring classic, summer-ready silhouettes.

“Ugg is a brand that I have grown up with and that exist very fondly in a lot of my younger memories,” the artist said.

The campaign sees her rep the GoldenGlow Sandal in a hot pink shade, which are available to buy from ugg.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Fans of Hanni and NewJeans are loving the collaboration, with one saying Ugg looks “perfect” for the “Super Shy” singer.

You may like to watch

Somebody else commented: “Yup that’s our QUEEN right here!”

Others wrote that they both “crushed it” with the campaign shots and “the amount of times i’ve seen Hanni wear Uggs and now she’s finally having a campaign”.

Hanni added: “To have been given the opportunity to work with them is such a surreal moment for me. I am not only so so grateful and thankful, but I’m also ecstatic and looking forward to sharing my love for Ugg with you as well!”

The latest campaign with the K-pop star also see her wear the GoldenGlow Sandal in brown and the Venture Daze Clog and Slide.

To shop all of the summer styles and more you can head to the Ugg website.

Hanni wears the GoldenGlow Sandal in colour ‘Bison Brown’. (Ugg)

NewJeans tease world tour announcement

The group recently appeared at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event and teased upcoming world tour dates.

While on the red carpet in Los Angeles, band member Danielle responded to a reporter’s question saying: “Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much, I’m just gonna say that we’re preparing and practicing hard.”

The singer also added that the group “can’t wait to share new music with everyone”, saying that they are “really looking forward to it”.

The new music would follow-up their most recent release, the EP Get Up, which features tracks “Cool with You”, “ETA” and “Super Shy”.

The EP became a critical and commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the second K-pop girl group to top the chart after Blackpink.