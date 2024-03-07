NewJeans tease details of headline tour dates

NewJeans have teased details of a headline tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The K-pop group made an appearance at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event in Los Angeles and hinted at a tour announcement.

While on the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony, the group spoke to Billboard about upcoming touring plans.

“Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much,” said member Danielle. “I’m just gonna say that we’re preparing and practicing hard.”

The singer also added that the group “can’t wait to share new music with everyone”, saying that they are “really looking forward to it”.

It would follow-up their most recent release, the EP Get Up, which features tracks “Cool with You”, “ETA” and “Super Shy”.

The EP became a critical and commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the second K-pop girl group to top the chart after Blackpink.

While the single “Super Shy” found chart success across the globe, topping the singles chart in their native South Korea and achieving nearly 500 million streams on Spotify alone.

At the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event the group took home the award for Group of the Year, marking the first time the award has been given out since 2015, when Fifth Harmony received the trophy.

During the interview, NewJeans’ Danielle also spoke about her love for pop icon Kylie Minogue, who was receiving the Billboard Icon Award.

“I still can’t get over the fact that Kylie Minogue was standing here a second ago. I’m still in shock, we are so grateful,” she said.

Are NewJeans going on tour?

The group have previously played festival slots, including the likes of Lollapalooza in 2023, as well as award show performances, but they’ve yet to announce a full world tour.

So fans will be anticipating details of world tour dates, following in the footsteps of the likes of Stray Kids, Blackpink, BTS, NCT Dream and Itzy.

We’ll update this page when further news is announced on NewJeans’ tour dates.