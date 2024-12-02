Experts are urging “everyone” to get tested regularly for HIV, after cases have increased by 67 per cent in South West England, according to government figures.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West has revealed that the number of people diagnosed with the virus, which is the infection that causes AIDS, has risen from 221 in 2022 to 447 in 2023 in the South West.

While the number of gay and bisexual men getting tested has risen by 18 per cent in the South West, the number of heterosexual men, women and bisexual women getting tested for the virus has fallen.

The most significant decline in testing is among heterosexual men, where there has been a decrease of 65 per cent between 2019 to 2023. Meanwhile, in heterosexual and bisexual women, testing decreased from 25 per cent in 2019 to 2023.

Those in the area are urged to get tested regularly for HIV, despite their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Dr Sathish Thomas-William, consultant physician for genitourinary/HIV medicine at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Everyone should consider getting a test, particularly if they’ve had unprotected sex or multiple partners.

“We know that HIV testing isn’t at the foremost of most people’s minds and this can mean that diagnoses can be late, which can lead to poorer outcomes and a lower life expectancy for the patient.”

He reiterated that HIV can be managed with effective prevention, treatment and care – much more so than it was in the 80s.

“If HIV is diagnosed in a person at the earliest possible stage, then it’s more likely to be treated as a stable long-term condition, and the treatment can mean they’ll be able to lead a normal life.

You may like to watch

“Advancements in treatments have transformed this disease, meaning most people with HIV have a normal life expectancy, and effective treatment means they can’t pass on HIV to anyone through sex.”

People can obtain a HIV test for free in the UK via the NHS, including via self-testing, or by speaking to their registered GP or at a nearby sexual health clinic.

If this story has affected you, call the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) on 0808 802 1221 Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 6 PM, or email [email protected] for support, advice and information for people living with HIV, or for those who think they might have been exposed to the virus.