Iconic Drag Race triple alumni Shea Couleé is set to return to the franchise multiverse in up north spin-off Canada’s Drag Race – for a lipsync smackdown challenge.

Season five of Canada’s Drag Race is now firmly underway, with two episodes in the world, and Tara Nova having sashayed away back to St Johns, Newfoundland.

It’s foot on the gas for episode three, though, because it’s already time for the lipsync ‘Slayoffs’ – a tournament for the queens to prove their metal in some mainstage lipsyncs.

Revealed in the preview for episode three on the tail end of last week’s instalment, the franchise-specific smackdown format will be presided over by Alll Stars 5 winner Ms. Couleé as guest judge, who is responsible for some iconic Drag Race lipsyncs herself.

As a quick refresher, we’re talking “Supernova” and “Old McDonald”, both against Monét X Change on All Stars 7, “Neutron Dance” against Alyssa Edwards on All Stars 5 and even “So Emotional” during the season nine finale – but of course, that was more Sasha Velour than Ms. Couleé.

The legendary @SheaCoulee joins us on the mainstage this week for the return of the Slayoffs 🏆 #CanadasDragRace



Where to watch:

🇨🇦: @cravecanada

🌎: @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/w9zNFDV33O — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) December 2, 2024

“The slay-offs are back, but we’re doing things a little different,” Traci Melchor told the queens in the preview for next Canada’s Drag Race episode, set to air on WOW Presents Plus internationally on 6 December. “Two teams, five lipsyncs.”

No further information was revealed, apart from a voicover from Brooke telling the queens to “lipsync for your squad” – and a sneak peak at Shea telling a mystery queen that she was “giving it like it was Madison Square Gardens.”

The lipsync smackdown challenge first appeared in All Stars 4 as a way for the eliminated queens to fight their way back into the competition. A different format was introduced in All Stars 6, which allowed Silky Nutmeg Ganache to basically murder an entire episode, and it returned in All Stars 9.

Its first introduction into the flagship franchise was in 2022’s season 14, and it has remained a fixture since – though season 16’s was between the eliminated competitors to win the title of ‘Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses’.

Then, the challenge emigrated up north into season four of Canada’s Drag Race, changing format again, and resulting in a win for Nearah Nuff and a double elimination.

Season five looks set to shake things up again – but only time will tell how.

