A teaser trailer for a whole slew of Marvel Television shows has dropped – including the first look at Ironheart, which is set to star RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé.

Starring Dominique Thorne as RiRi Williams, who first appeared to help save Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ironheart is set to follow the tenacious inventor as she follows in Iron Man’s footsteps to build a badass suit of armour.

The first look at the six part series, which is set to be released 24 June next year, was released as a teaser for of a slate of upcoming Marvel shows, including What If… season three and Wonder Man.

The footage teases new suits of armour, made by RiRi herself, and the big bad of the series, Anthony Ramos’s The Hood.

Though Shea Couleé does not actually feature in the teaser, it’s the first public look at the series since the All Stars 5 winner was announced as a star way back in 2022.

No concrete details have been released concerning Shea’s character, but many fans are convinced she’ll be portraying the mutant drag queen Shade. The series will also reportedly feature a “smart, confident” trans woman, according to a casting call in 2022 – and Ironheart later added trans non-binary actor Zoe Terakes.

As reported by Deadline when footage of the series was first previewed at D23, Riri Williams is trying to “get out of a creative rut”.

“She’s skipping classes, focusing all her energy — and her university’s resources — on her next project… becoming ‘undeniable’.”

Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

The teaser reel also gives a sneak peek at Daredevil: Born Again – which has already been compared to queer fan favourite X-Men ’97.

