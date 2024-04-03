All the eliminated queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 look set to return for a special lipsync smackdown episode – with a cash prize up for grabs.

With just four queens left in the competition following Morphine Love Dion‘s departure from season 16’s makeover challenge, viewer would be forgiven for thinking that it’s now a straight shot to the finale of the latest instalment of the Drag Race universe.

However, despite a tease for next week’s challenge indicating that season 16 might have a top three for the first time since season, it seems like there might be another very special episode in between then, a reunion, and either Sapphira, Nymphia, Plane or Q receiving a crown.

According to various episode descriptions reported by outlets such as TV and film monolith Rotten Tomatoes, episode 15 of the season will include a LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown featuring season 16’s eliminated contestant.

The episode synopsis published on Rotten Tomatoes reads as follows: “All of the eliminated queens return to battle it out in a LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown, with nine lipsyncs, and a cash prize of $50,000 on the line.”

It’s worth noting that we’ll only see a preview of episode 15 at the end of episode 14, so although the Drag Race lipsync smackdown is being widely reported, it has yet to be ‘officially’ ruvealed.

PinkNews has contacted World of Wonder for comment.

The Lalaparuza concept – a knockout round of lipsyncs ending in one losing queen – was introduced in season 14 following a notorious Snatch Game, and carried over into season 15 as a standalone challenge.

However, while both of those seasons used the mechanic to eliminate a queen, it seems that season 16 will be using it to crown a ‘winner’.

Morphine Love Dion in episode 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 10 (RuPaul’s Drag Race/ YouTube)

Will anyone return to Drag Race season 16, after the LipSync Lalaparuza?

It’s unclear whether any eliminated queen will return to the competition, but it’s always possible, especially given that season of Drag Race usually have an equal number of episodes: if no one returns, the reunion would then be episode 16 and the final, episode 17, breaking this cycle.

If someone does return, there would likely be another elimination episode in episode 16, the reunion as episode 17 and final as episode 18.

Again, anything is possible in Drag Race world: the reunion and finale could be squished into one episode, or no-one could return and the top three could just have a non-elim episode, or any manner of other possibilities, et cetera, et cetera.

Basically, it’s RuPaul’s world and we’re all just lipsyncing in it. $50,000 dollars seems like enough of a prize to us, though.

Which eliminated queens will be reappearing?

The whole cast bar four have been sent to the house, so in order of elimination, here goes: Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Geneva Karr, Megami, Xunami Muse, Plasma, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Dawn and Morphine Love Dion will be back for a shot at lipsyncing their way to 50k.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Friday on MTV in the US and on Saturday on WOW Presents Plus internationally. You can read last week’s recap here.