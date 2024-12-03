Dragula makes history with first Black trans winner

Asia Consent has been crowned the winner of Dragula season six, snatching the blood-soaked trophy in an equally blood-soaked final.

For the last task of the season, the three remaining monsters, Auntie Heroine, Asia and Grey Matter, were challenged to “summon forth their most depraved fantasies,” with three looks embodying the tenets of the franchise: filth, horror and glamour.

Hosts, the Boulet Brothers, also dropped in a few extras with the title of winner: $100,000 (£79,000), a life-time of special-effects makeup from Ben Nye and a merchandising development deal with PEG management.

The trio walked the three categories, with Asia presenting a faeces-covered filth look, a possessed and distraught diva for her horror turn and a skeleton-encased gown for glamour.

And though Grey and Auntie similarly ate the runways to varying degrees, Asia was announced as the first Black trans winner of the show.

Our top three are leaving EVERYTHING on the stage tonight. Join us for the grand finale of Season 666 TONIGHT at 9p PT / 12a ET on @Shudder and @AMCPlus #drag #horror #dragula pic.twitter.com/T5t3e4Kaa9 — Boulet Brothers Dragula (@BBDragula) December 2, 2024

Asia, from Portland, Oregon, then took part in the customary Dragula winner’s tradition: getting a bucket of blood dropped on her head, à la Carrie.

She landed in the bottom once and won three challenges during her run, including in the season’s premiere and final competitive episode – the most of the final trio.

The season’s cast also featured a returning contestant from season two, Majesty (formerly James Majesty) and Drag Race Down Under star Yuri.

Vander van Odd, Bitqtch Puddin’, drag king Landon Cider, Dahli and Niohuru X won the earlier seasons of the Dragula.

