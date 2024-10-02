Dragula season six has sparked a wave of thirst for new contestant Grey Matter after a gag-worthy and blood–soaked premiere.

The uglies are back for Dragula season six, competing for the Boulet Brothers to become the next ultimate monster in a televised drag-reality show competition that is decidely more horrific than RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The season six premiere aired on Monday (1 October), meaning one monster has already been eliminated (after an Extermination Challenge that saw competitors go swimming with sharks without the protective cage), and one has already snatched the first win of the season.

The monsters competing to impress Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet include Drag Race Down Under contestant Yuri Guaii (now just Yuri) and Dragula season two runner-up James Majesty (now just Majesty).

They join Auntie Heroine, Aurora Gozmic, Asia Consent, Desiree Dik, Jaharia, Pi, Scylla, Severity Stone and Vivvi The Force – but fans are getting thirsty for one contestant in particular; Grey Matter, a drag artist from Texas.

“Clicked on Grey Matter’s linktree and none of them was an OnlyFans,” one fan lamented.

Another wrote, “Good afternoon to Grey Matter only” alongside a screenshot of Grey Matter’s confessional look, and a third added: “I’m watching every single week just to see Grey Matter.”

good afternoon to grey matter only pic.twitter.com/jNixv76Iga — oscar (@oscflrs) October 1, 2024

Grey Matter saying he wants to see some dick, come over BB I gotchu https://t.co/uE3zJfFrUl — Andrew Chiles ✨ (He/Him) (@ChilesAndrew1) October 1, 2024

“Grey Matter out of drag… I’m feeling things…gay things…” another viewer wrote.

Grey Matter was safe during this week’s episode, which featured Hellraiser‘s Jamie Clayton as a guest judge alongside the Boulets.

Of Dragula season six, host Dracmorda told EW in a statement: “This cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold.

“They are a lot less safe and less worried about the fans’ potential reactions to them than casts in recent seasons have been, so there is a definite return to drama this season, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Swanthula added: “Everything is bigger, better, and more developed this year from the challenges and themes to the locations and looks, but you see it especially in the exterminations.

“Every single episode pushes the envelope on terror and shows the cast facing their worst fears, and it’s very compelling. This absolutely is our best season yet.”

The season’s guest judges were previously revealed by Variety and include Drag Race victors Alaska Thunderf**k and Violet Chachki and horror icons like Orphan Black‘s Tatianna Maslany.

Dragula is available on Shudder.

