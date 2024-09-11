Drag Race star confirmed for Dragula season six

Drag Race Down Under star Yuri Guaii has been announced for Dragula season six, as well as a returning contestant for the ‘best season yet’.

Hosted by horror drag icons Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet – known as the Boulet Brothers – Dragula is returning for its sixth season on Shudder.

Along with a couple of cheeky Emmy nominations, Dragula has announced twelve new spooky contestants to demonstrate the tenets of drag, filth, horror, and glamour, in a decidedly more bloody competitiong than RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The most notable ghoul to be making their way to the Boulet basement for season six is a Drag Race alumni; Yuri Guaii, now known as just Yuri.

Yuri placed sixth on the second season of Drag Race Down Under, and is now returning as the second Drag Race diva to turn to the dark side after season five’s Jade Jolie appeared on Dragula in season four (2021).

https://twitter.com/bouletbrothers/status/1833547775323099503

Who is on the Dragula season six cast?

Appearing before the Boulet Brothers is the biggest cast ever for the show, in what they’ve described as its “best season yet” (via EW).

You may like to watch

Aside from Yuri, another notable contestant is Majesty – who appeared on the second season of Dragula under the name James Majesty. Majesty was the runner up on season two, so is sure to be fierce competition.

In alphabetical order, here is the full cast of Dragula season six.

Auntie Heroine

Aurora Gozmic

Asia Consent

Desiree Dik

Grey Matter

Jaharia

Majesty

Pi

Scylla

Severity Stone

Vivvi The Force

Yuri

“This cast is incredible, and we can’t wait for the world to get to know them and watch their stories unfold. They are a lot less safe and less worried about the fans’ potential reactions to them than casts in recent seasons have been, so there is a definite return to drama this season, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat,” Dracmorda told EW in a statement.

Swanthula added: “Everything is bigger, better, and more developed this year from the challenges and themes to the locations and looks, but you see it especially in the exterminations.

“Every single episode pushes the envelope on terror and shows the cast facing their worst fears, and it’s very compelling. This absolutely is our best season yet.”

The season’s guest judges were previously revealed by Variety, including further Drag Race alumni Alaska Thunderf**k, Violet Chachki and horror icons like Hellraiser‘s Jamie Clayton and Orphan Black‘s Tatianna Maslany.

Dragula season six premieres 1 October.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.