Production on Wednesday season 2 has officially wrapped, Netflix has announced, sharing a new image of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams to celebrate the news as the release date creeps closer.

The teaser pic was shared, appropriately enough, on Wednesday (4 December), and shows the titular heroine standing in front of a cemetery, staring directly into the camera in a very creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky way.

Rest in Production. That’s a wrap on Season 2. pic.twitter.com/9gJ05UA88h — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) December 4, 2024

The official Wednesday account captioned the image: “Rest in Production. That’s a wrap on Season 2.”

Fans reacted with excitement – and some impatience – to the post. One wrote: “That’s the best thing I have heard all day. Happy Wednesday!” while another demanded: “Give us the teaser trailer right now.”

A third said: “My god she looks glorious. And spooky. SO stoked for this.”

The photo reveal follows an earlier revelation about the season 2 cast and guest stars.Joining Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán wll be none other than Billie Piper, along with Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor and more, Radio Times reports.

Thrillingly, Lady Gaga is also set to make an appearance, though nothing’s been revealed about the role she’ll be taking on at the time of writing.

Jenna Ortega in Netflix series Wednesday. (Netflix)

Showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar have also teased what’s to come in the new instalment.

You may like to watch

They told TUDUM: “This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

They added: “We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic line-up of incredible new characters.”

Ortega previously revealed some more info about season 2 at the Emmys, saying: “I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror.”

Also, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, previously teased: “This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.” Sounds good to us.

Wednesday season 2’s release date will be some time in 2025.





