Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega opened up about the line she refused to say and fans couldn’t be happier.

The actor plays notoriously stoic and gothic Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series – a performance defined by her droll one-liners.

In a Netflix Q&A, Ortega explained how her input into the dialogue helped shape the Wednesday we know and love.

In episode four we see Wednesday prepare for her school dance, which has since gone viral.

In one scene she is looking at a dress through a shop window and her reflective face tells the audience everything they need to know about how happy she feels about it.

But the scene could have gone very differently according to the actor who explained they originally wanted her to say: “Oh my God I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself.”

Ortega added: “I was blown away because that sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human.”

Fans are glad she managed to get the line cut, praising Ortega for how well she knows the character.

“Honestly I’m glad they removed that, Wednesday’s wardrobe is mostly made out of blouses and skirts it wouldn’t make sense,” one fan pointed out.

Another agreed: “I’m glad they didn’t add this. I think her just staring at the dress in the window and Thing getting it for her was enough of a reaction.”

And as one fan put it: “I’m so glad they didn’t say that. Without Jenna, Wednesday would be a typical ‘not like others’ gothic teenager.”

Many are even calling for Ortega to get a promotion by joining the producing or writing team for the next season.

“Seems like she was the only person working on that show who actually understood the characters,” one person justified.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in her dress. (Netflix)

It’s not the first time Jenna Ortega has spoken up against decisions made by the Wednesday show-runners.

One particularly controversial decision was to put Wednesday in a love triangle with two guys, especially when many pointed out she had more chemistry with her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

“As far as the boys went, I had to accept it,” Ortega told Etalk, “Honestly I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard because this is just me being protective. I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.

“I talked to the writers about this and they said: ‘Don’t worry, it’s not going to be that.'”

Her hopes for season two include having healthy “platonic” relationships with the men in the series. She even appeased ‘Wenclair’ shippers by saying they would be together “in a perfect world.”

Someone get Ortega in that writer’s room!

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.