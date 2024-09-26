The Wednesday TikTok account has shared a video of Wednesday and Enid as filming for season two continues – and Wenclair shippers, we are so back.

The official account for Tim Burton’s smash-hit Netflix show – which follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she join a school of misfits – shared the video on the platform on, very aptly, Wednesday (25 September).

The clip shows Emma Meyers’ character Enid placing the her phone on the staircase at Nevermore, asking viewers: “Hey, can you watch my bestie?”

She skips off up the stairs as Ortega’s Wednesday sits, staring at the camera in that iconically deadpan and menacing way that only Wednesday Addams can.

A few seconds later, Enid returns chipperly thanking us for our service.

“trying not to take it personally that enid called *Wednesday* her bestie…,” the video was captioned.

Fans, of course, lost their collective marbles over the content, having been starved of their favourite pair since season one ended way back in 2022.

When the show premiered, fans immediately saw Enid and Wednesday’s opposites attract friendship – Enid being bubbly and colourful with Wednesday anything but – as the basis for a perfect opposites attract relationship: hence, #Wenclair was born.

“If this is the type of promo for the next season I don’t think the fandom is gonna make it alive,” one shipper wrote.

NOT THE WENCLAIR VIDEO BEING PINNED IM SICK THEY REALLY KNOW WHAT EVERYONES HERE FOR. pic.twitter.com/X5wNffF4Fe — Ivy Myers 🐈‍⬛🎃 (@ivypivvy) September 25, 2024

“I love them so much thank you for curing my depression,” another said.

“If there’s no wenclair I will literally scream don’t mess with me Netflix,” a third jokingly threatened the streaming service.

1 million likes this is Wenclair’s power 🙂‍↕️



Now give us more @netflix pic.twitter.com/L3NvvdYJI5 — Micol ⭒ (@astridsinclair_) September 26, 2024

Other fans also pointed out that Enid has a slightly new look this year, her pink and blue dyed hair and colour signature look now seemingly mixed in with elements of black – Wednesday’s colour.

If the writers try to tell us that Enid having a black nail, black bows, and bangs is somehow unintentional and not a sign of her crushing on Wednesday I’m gonna kick their shins so hard #EmmaMyers #Wenclair #WednesdayNetflix pic.twitter.com/OY3LbHPyyf — Logan | AGGGTM SPOILERS (Including all 4 books) (@SuperSonOfKalEl) September 20, 2024

the cropped jacket. the black tights. the black boots. the darker makeup. the bangs. omg pic.twitter.com/das3YoOf14 — •*.✩ anora ✩.*• | wenclair era | COMMS OPEN (@vamppell_roan) September 25, 2024

Speaking about season two back in June 2023, Ortega said the show would “lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more” rather than focusing on romance or the love-triangle Wednesday was situated in between barista and son of local sheriff, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and fellow Nevermore Academy student Xavier (Percy Hynes White) in season one.

“It is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark,” she said.

Meyers also said that “anything is possible in the show” when asked if Wenclair could become canon.

“We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything,” the star said, adding she feels Wednesday “needs to take her season of singleness”.

“She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Wednesday season one is available to stream on Netflix.

