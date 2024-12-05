Charli XCX announced as first headliner for Flow Festival 2025 lineup

Flow Festival has announced details of the first artists on its lineup for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Helsinki-based festival will feature a headline set from Charli XCX who will bring her Brat show to the Suvilahti power plant area.

Tickets for the festival including weekend and day passes are now available to buy from Ticketmaster Finland.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival returns on 8-10 August, with Fontaines D.C., Khruangbin, Beth Gibbons an Kneecap will also perform across the weekend.

Flow Festival will also welcome Bicep, who are set to bring their Chroma AV/DJ show to the Finnish capital.

The electronic music programme includes sets from Joy Orbison and Avalon Emerson, alongside Autechre, Swedish pop artist Veronica Maggio and American singer-songwriter Montell Fish.

They will also highlight Finnish artists, with pehmoaino presenting their Sätkynukkekoti concert as their only festival appearance of the summer.

Plus hip-hop artist Sexmane returns to Flow following their 2023 performance and Pariisin kevät will showcase material from their latest chapter.

The news of Charli’s headline set follows up a number of festival announcements from the “360” singer for next summer.

She’ll curate and headline London’s Lido Festival, as well as perform at Primavera Sound, We Love Green Festival and Parklife.

You can find out everything you need to know about Flow Festival below, including tickets, prices and the full lineup.

How do I get tickets?

They’re now available to buy from ticketmaster.fi.

You can purchase three-day tickets as well as gold three-day tickets, which are priced at €259 and €399. While one-day tickets are priced at €149 for standard and €219 for gold.

What’s the Flow Festival lineup?

This is the lineup so far, with more names to be announced in the coming months:

Charli XCX / Khruangbin / Bicep / Beth Gibbons / Fontaines D.C. / Veronica Maggio / Autechre / Kneecap / Montell Fish / Joy Orbison / Avalon Emerson / Sexmane / pehmoaino: ”Sätkynukkekoti” / Pariisin Kevät / Melo / Saimaa / Regina: Soita mulle / DJ Ibusal / emma & matilda / good boys