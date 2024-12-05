Joe Locke, Richard Gadd, and I Saw The TV Glow are among the nominees for what is turning out to be one of the queerest Independent Spirit Awards to date.

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke is nominated in the Best Breakthrough Performance In a New Scripted Series category for his surprise role as Wiccan in the super sapphic ultra eerie new Marvel series.

He’s up against Baby Reindeer’s gay icon Jessica Gunning in the category, alongside Penelope’s Megan Stott, The Sympathizer’s Hoa Xuande, and Diarra From Detroit star Diarra Kilpatrick.

Reacting to the nomination on Instagram, Locke simply wrote: “Woweeeeee!” alongside a crying emoji. It’s his first award nomination for his role as the gay superhero.

His Agatha All Along co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone are also nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for their roles in the show, with Hahn up for the Best Lead Performance In A New Scripted Series accolade.

She’ll battle it out in the category against an array of queer talent, including Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd, English Teacher’s Brian Jordan Alvarez, Under The Bridge star Lily Gladstone, Ripley’s Andrew Scott, and Fantasmas star Julio Torres.

Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along.(Marvel/Disney+)

Julianne Moore is also nominated for her role as the evil Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, in the supremely queer Nicholas Galitzine series, Mary & George.

Writing on her Instagram, Hahn congratulated her co-stars Locke and LuPone, and said she was “still reeling” over the nomination.

LuPone is nominated in the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series category, alongside trans Baby Reindeer breakout star, Nava Mau.

Trans horror film I Saw The TV Glow, which stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as teens Owen and Maddy who become so obsessed with a TV show they begin to lose their grip on reality, leads the Independent Spirit Awards with an impressive six nominations.

Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine in Jane Schoenbrun’s horror film I Saw The TV Glow. (A24)

The film, created by trans director Jane Schoenbrun, is nominated in the leading Best Feature category, with Schoenbrun nominated as Best Director.

Other LGBTQ+ films, series and stars nominated at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards include coming-of-age comedy film Big Boys in the Best First Feature category, Brigette Lundy-Paine for I Saw The TV Glow in the Best Supporting Performance Category, and Mason Alexander Park in the Best Breakthrough Performance category for National Anthem.

Oscar-nominated Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo, Cuckoo’s Hunter Schafer, and I Saw The TV Glow’s Justice Smith are nominated in the Best Lead Performance category.

The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on 22 February 2025.

