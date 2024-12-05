Taylor Swift has landed the top spot on Yale University’s most notable quotes list for calling herself a “childless cat lady”.

As per the Associated Press, the prestigious university’s most notable quotation comes from none other than the “Karma” hitmaker after she endorsed Kamala Harris in September before the Democratic nominee conceded the election.

Swift’s Instagram post wrote at the time: “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

After praising Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz, the pop icon signed off: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady”.

The sign-off appeared to be a subtle dig at President-Elect Donald Trump’s VP JD Vance, who recently described several Democrats as “childless cat ladies”, claiming that women who don’t want children are against “traditional families” and are anti-family.

Elsewhere on the list was President Joe Biden’s 1 December announcement that he would be pardoning his son Hunter. “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.”

In third place on the list was Trump’s false claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are abducting and eating pets. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats.”

Harris’ running mate Walz landed at number four when he misspoke and said, “I’ve become friends with school shooters,” in an attempt to refer to befriending survivors of such crimes.

Trump made an appearance once again on the list at number five after he declared, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” moments after an onlooker during a campaign rally attempted to assassinate him.

Also making an appearance on the list was a line from NFL player Harrison Butker’s anti-LGBTQ+ college speech. “Some of you [women] may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Associate Director at the Yale Law Library said: “Please note that the items on this list are not necessarily eloquent or admirable quotations, rather they have been picked because they are famous or important or particularly revealing of the spirit of our times.”