US representative Nancy Mace, who spearheaded a ban on trans women in female toilets in the US Capitol, has now turned to using slurs about transgender people.

Republican Mace, who was once relatively progressive on social issues, introduced a resolution last month to restrict access to single-sex spaces, based on “corresponding biological sex.”

She admitted the proposal was introduced because of incoming Democrat Sarah McBride, who will become the first trans person in congress when she takes up her seat in January after winning the election for Delaware’s at-large district.

McBride condemned the ban as a “blatant attempt from right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”.

Despite not being voted on, the resolution was passed on 20 November – Trans Day of Remembrance – with Republican speaker Mike Johnson confirming toilets, changing rooms and locker rooms were “reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

In a video posted on Wednesday (4 December), Mace stepped up her attacks, with a staffer handing the South Carolina representative an office sign-in book which had been defaced by trans people and their allies.

“Oh, this is the tr*****s,” Mace said as she looked at the book, reading out the messages that had been written, including: “You bigot. Boo.”

In response to the ban, a group of trans protesters filmed themselves dancing in the Capitol toilets. A number of them, including military whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, were arrested.

“All right, so some t****y protestors showed up at the Capitol today to protest my bathroom bill but they got arrested, poor things,” Mace said into the camera. “So, I have a message for the protestors who got arrested. You ready?”

Mace then pulled out a bullhorn and proceeded to read out the rights that are read to anyone who is arrested – even though there was no one else there.

She also shared a link to a piece about her use of the slur, written on Them, captioning it: “If “tr*****s” is considered a slur then “cis” should be too.”

Speaking to CNN about her arrest, Chelsea Manning said she joined the protest “because every person deserves dignity and respect”, adding: “As someone who has fought against similar rules, I know what it’s like to feel pushed aside and erased. But I also know the incredible power and resilience our community has.

“I’m not here as a leader or a spokesperson but simply as another member of my community who shows up unconditionally to support my siblings in this fight. I will stand beside them, no matter what. We didn’t start this fight but we are together now.”

In Montana, a similar proposal, put forward by Republican Jerry Schillinger, fell at the first hurdle after a house committee voted it down by 12 to 10.

Commenting on the failure, trans state representative Zooey Zephyr wrote: “I’m happy to see that this proposed ban failed and am grateful for my colleagues – particularly my Republican colleagues – who recognised this as a distraction from the work we were elected to do.”

