Supporters of president-elect Donald Trump have said “sanity” will return to the US government when he takes office on 20 January, after one department celebrated Pansexual Pride Day.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which will soon be led by anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr, shared a graphic celebrating Pansexual Pride Day, on Sunday (8 December).

The post on X/Twitter was captioned: “Today, on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported, no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves.”

Pansexual Pride Day recognises and celebrates pansexual people, a part of the LGBTQ+ community who experience attraction to more than one gender and aren’t limited by gender preferences when it comes to love and relationships.

The post attracted a number hateful comments, with some describing it as “nonsense” or “joking” that pansexuality meant being attracted to kitchen pots.

“You’re all being fired in 43 days,” one user wrote.

Another said 8 December “is, and always will be, the solemn feast of the immaculate conception,” seemingly unaware that the two things can exist at the same time.

Stephen Miller, who is set to be Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, said: “Sanity is returning to HHS in 43 days.”

And Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator who has mocked gay parents, wrote: “People who describe themselves as ‘pansexual’ or ‘panromantic’ do not deserve to be seen, respected or supported.”

Another notable figure to weigh in on the post was anti-trans campaigner and failed political candidate Posie Parker, who replied with a gif saying: “Oh f**k off, you w****r.”

Trump’s track record on LGBTQ+ and some other civil rights does not bode well for the next four years.

The American Civil Liberties Union has previously warned that his second administration could “reinstate and significantly escalate the removal of anti-discrimination policies… proactively require discrimination by the federal government [and] weaponise federal law against transgender people across the country”.

