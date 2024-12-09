Selena Gomez has responded to claims that her performance in Emilia Pérez was “indefensible” due to her Spanish language skills in the film.

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, known for The Book of Life, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and more, criticised Gomez’s performance as Jessi del Monte in the Spanish-language musical crime comedy as she’s not fluent in the language.

“Selena is indefensible,” Derbez began on the Hablando de Cine podcast. “I was there [watching the movie] with people, and every time a scene came [with her in it], we looked at each other to say, ‘Wow, what is this?'”

Podcast host Gaby Meza added that while the star is a “very talented actress, very good singer” and has been nominated for an Emmy award in her other work in Only Murders in the Building, “Spanish is neither her primary nor secondary language nor fifth.

“And that’s why I feel she doesn’t know what she is saying, and if she doesn’t know what she’s saying, she can’t give her acting any nuance. … And that is why her performance is not only unconvincing but uncomfortable.”

Derbez agreed with Meza’s view, adding, “I’m glad you’re saying that because I was saying, ‘I can’t believe no one is talking about it?'”

After the podcast conversation was shared on TikTok, Gomez, who is of Mexican descent, responded in the comments. “I understand where you are coming from…I’m sorry, I did the best I could with the time I was given.

“Doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie,” she concluded.

The Coda actor later apologised to Gomez for his comments via a letter posted to TikTok. “I truly apologize for my careless comments — they are indefensible and go against everything I stand for,” Derbez wrote online.

You may like to watch

“As Latinos, we should always support one another. There’s no excuse. I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career and your kind heart.”

“Emilia Pérez deserves to be celebrated, not diminished by my thoughtless remarks. I’m walking away from this with an important lesson learned,” he continued.

“While I understand if you cannot accept my apology, please know it comes from the heart.”