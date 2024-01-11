Selena Gomez leaves social media ‘to focus on what really matters’

Selena Gomez has decided to take a break from social media.

The pop star and actress was caught up in an internet storm after the Golden Globes last Sunday (7 January) when she was pictured gossiping at the table with fellow popstar bestie Taylor Swift.

Fans have theorised that the “Only Murders In The Building” star, for which she was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, went over to ask Timothée Chalamet for a picture.

However, some theories have proposed that, snuggling up to his model girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Chalamet declined, fuelling further theories that both Gomez and Swift have had conflict with the Jenners and Biebers.

Replying to an infographic released by E! News, Gomez reacted to the drama. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone[‘s] business,” she commented.

Elsewhere, Chalamet has also attempted to put the rumours to bed. Whilst out and about, he was asked by a reporter at TMZ about the situation. “Do Selena and Kylie have any beef, is that outrageous?”, he was asked, to which he replied: “No.”

Selena Gomez confirmed that she’d stepped back from her social media accounts with a post on her Instagram story. “I’m off social for a while,” the caption read. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Fans joked about the move, with one writing: “I would give it 3 days, but even that is probably too generous.”