Selena Gomez has hit back at trolls after sharing that she can’t carry children, reiterating that her experience navigating health conditions “is not shameful”.

The Only Murders in the Building actress previously revealed that she would be unable to carry a child to term due to her ongoing medical issues, as pregnancy would be a risk for herself and the foetus.

The Emilia Pérez star recently told Vanity Fair: “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Now, the 32-year-old defended her admission, telling those who disagreed with her honesty to “f*** off!”

At the Women in Film dinner alongside her younger sister Gracie, Gomez said via a fan-shared video: “I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help. That is not shameful.

“Yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child, I shared that I have bipolar, f*** off… I only want to be an advocate for women, and that’s why I share, that’s why I like to be honest because everybody is going through something.

You may like to watch

“I don’t have it all put together, I’m me and that’s all I can be,” she said.

Selena Gomez speaks at the Women in Film dinner:



“So yeah I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah I shared I have bipolar. F*CK OFF! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.” pic.twitter.com/ANdGUXqpDL — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 20, 2024

The “Love On” singer has long been upfront about navigating health problems, including Lupus and Bipolar. In 2015, Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition and received a kidney transplant from friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa two years later.

In 2022, Apple released the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which portrayed the singer coming to terms with her Bipolar diagnosis and navigating the pressures of fame.

If this story has affected you, contact RESOLVE: National Infertility Association at 888 623 0744 to leave a message, and a volunteer will return your call within one to three days.