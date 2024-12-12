Taylor Swift has honoured the end of her Eras Tour in the most Taylor-fied way: by using her own lyrics.

The pop superstar marked the end of an era with her final show on the epic tour, which spanned 149 concerts in 19 countries and five continents over 21 months. Swift even dethroned Elton John’s years-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with The Eras Tour.

Following her final show of the tour at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium on Sunday (8 December), the “Karma” hitmaker took to Instagram to commemorate the end of her record-breaking tour.

“It was rare. I was there. I remember it,” the star referenced her Red album track “All Too Well” in the caption of the Wednesday (11 December) post. She posted a round-up of images from the show.

During her final show, she stopped during her performance of the track to thank the audience for making the tour “the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging” string of performances of her life.

Despite her brief social media post after what’s reportedly been an “exhausting” and “emotional” ride for Swift, the star is nonetheless “so, so grateful” for the success of the tour.

E! News reported that the star handed out $197 million in total to her team as a bonus, including her dancers, truck drivers, caterers, merch teams, band members, security, video teams, choreographers, and more staff who helped with The Eras Tour efforts.

The Eras Tour began in Arizona in March 2023, with over 10.1 million tickets sold in total, becoming the first tour in history to surpass $1bn (£786m) in ticket sales.

The show featured a 44-song setlist lasting over three hours that covered all of Swift’s “eras” from the last 15 years as well as two surprise songs each night and multiple guest stars.